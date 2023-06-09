Two seriously injured after car and motorbike crash in Flaxmere

Police were called to two crashes overnight in Hastings. Photo / NZME

Police were called to two crashes overnight in Hastings. Photo / NZME

Two people have serious injuries after a car and motorbike crash in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere on Friday night.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to Tenby Terrace, near Caernarvon Dr, about 7pm. The road was closed for two and a half hours as emergency staff dealt with the scene.

Two were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital via ambulance.

Another crash in Hastings also ended in injuries during the night. Police were called to a single-vehicle incident on Williams St in Mahora about 4.40am on Saturday and found a vehicle crashed into a fence.

One person with transported to hospital with injuries - their condition was not immediately available on Saturday morning.