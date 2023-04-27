Frimley School students loved looking at the art of school-aged students in Hastings’ sister city, Guilin.

Paintings from two schools in Guilin, Hastings’ sister city in China, have arrived at Frimley School as a gesture of support and encouragement from one country’s children to another.

The gift came about at the request of the Guilin Foreign Affairs office in reaction to seeing news footage of Cyclone Gabrielle, and the schools’ desire to send support to the people and children of Hastings, offering encouragement and friendship.

In total, 64 paintings from Guilin Kuiguang School and Guilin Children’s Palace were welcomed to Frimley School by the principal, 500 enthusiastic children, Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and councillor Kevin Watkins.

Hazlehurst explained the paintings got wonderful feedback from students and staff alike.

Not only did everyone enjoy looking at the bright, colourful artwork, but they were also talking about all the details, themes and images of Guilin and Hastings holding hands.

“This gesture from our sister city Guilin highlights the real spirit of our relationship – connecting people to each other even over a long distance,” Hazelhurst said.

“I have sent our city’s thanks to Mr He Xin, the vice-chairman of the Guilin Friendship Association with Foreign Countries, to warmly thank all those involved for this inspiring initiative.”

After spending some time in the Hastings District Council building foyer, the paintings will now go on a roadshow of schools across the district – firstly Patoka School, then Hereworth School, St Matthew’s School and Hastings Intermediate.

Hastings District Council councillor Watkins explained he was sure many schools would take up the offer to enjoy and show off the paintings.

“There were wonderful messages of goodwill, and you could sense the genuine feeling behind the gift.

“Hastings also received a wonderful video from the choir at Kuiguang School – the best wishes of the children, teachers and wider Guilin community are hugely appreciated at this time,” he said.

The sister city relationship between Hastings and Guilin was formalised on March 4, 1981, by the mayors of the time: JJ O’Connor, Hastings, and Liang Shan, Guilin.

It has been a long and enduring relationship since that time, with very many cultural exchange visits, the sharing of important milestones, and opportunities for educational and trade initiatives.

It was the first sister city relationship between a New Zealand city and a city in China. Find out more about the relationship and the province of Guilin at https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/hastings/about-hastings/sister-city/.



