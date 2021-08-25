Two police cars rammed in Central Hawke's Bay after driver turns down dead end street

Two police cars were rammed in Waipukurau on Wednesday after a pursuit ended due to the fleeing driver's risky driving.

Central Hawke's Bay police had been alerted that a car allegedly taken in Napier was travelling to Waipukurau.

The vehicle was found and police tried to stop the driver in Peel St, Waipukurau, but the driver allegedly fled through the centre of the town and the pursuit was abandoned due to the manner of driving, police say.

The vehicle was then found in Mt Herbert Road where it turned down a cul-de-sac and was boxed in by two police vehicles.

The driver is alleged to have bumped one of the police vehicles and rammed the second, causing panel damage to the police vehicle and a broken wing mirror.

The driver then fled to a Waipukurau address where he was found shortly after.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old Napier youth who has been charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop and breach of bail.

More charges are pending after the police vehicles were damaged.