Two people trapped as vehicle overturns in Hastings

Fire, police and ambulance crews attend a vehicle on its side with two people trapped inside. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to a vehicle that was on its side with two people trapped in Hastings.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Market St and Southampton St about 5.08pm on Saturday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two people were freed from the vehicle.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and a manager attended. Two patients were treated for minor injuries and were not taken to hospital.

Traffic diversions were in place and drivers should avoid the area if they can, a police spokeswoman said.

The area was busy as crowds that attended the races departed on the final day of the Spring Racing Carnival featuring Hawke’s Bay’s richest horse race, the Livamol Classic.







