Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Two people taken to hospital after bad night on Hastings roads

Quick Read
Police attended three crashes overnight. Photo / NZME

Police attended three crashes overnight. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By: Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Emergency services had a busy night dealing with three crashes on Hastings roads, with two people taken to hospital as a result.

The three crashes on Sunday night happened across Hastings in Flaxmere, Longlands and St Leonards.

Two people were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Chatham Rd in Flaxmere about 5.45pm on Sunday.

Shortly before midnight, emergency services were called to another single-vehicle crash on the Hawkes Bay Expressway (SH2) in Longlands. No-one was injured in that crash.

Soon after, about 12.40am, there was a third single-vehicle crash on Allerton St in St Leonards. No-one was injured.

Firefighters were called to all three crashes as a precaution and confirmed no-one was trapped in the crashes.