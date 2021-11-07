Two people taken to hospital after bad night on Hastings roads

Police attended three crashes overnight. Photo / NZME

Emergency services had a busy night dealing with three crashes on Hastings roads, with two people taken to hospital as a result.

The three crashes on Sunday night happened across Hastings in Flaxmere, Longlands and St Leonards.

Two people were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Chatham Rd in Flaxmere about 5.45pm on Sunday.

Shortly before midnight, emergency services were called to another single-vehicle crash on the Hawkes Bay Expressway (SH2) in Longlands. No-one was injured in that crash.

Soon after, about 12.40am, there was a third single-vehicle crash on Allerton St in St Leonards. No-one was injured.

Firefighters were called to all three crashes as a precaution and confirmed no-one was trapped in the crashes.