Two new Hawke's Bay cases, two further locations of interest

Hawke's Bay DHB's medical officer of health Nick Jones said vaccinations were the best protection against Covid. Photo / Warren Buckland

One person has been admitted to Hawke's Bay Hospital for treatment of symptoms from Covid-19, and two new Covid cases have been announced for the region.

There are also two new contact tracing locations of interest- New World, Hastings (January 23, 8.50pm to 9pm) and Hawke's Bay Airport (January 24, 5.30am to 6.25am).

The Ministry of Health is advising those who have to the above locations of interest during those times to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

A Hawke's Bay DHB spokeswoman said the hospitalised person did not require intensive care and that further details won't be released to protect privacy.

MOH also announced two new Covid cases in the region bringing the total case tally to 23.

The first case is not part of the previously reported Hastings Delta cluster.

Public health staff have, however, established a link to a previously reported case outside the region.

In addition, the Ministry announced a second case, which will be officially reported in the Ministry's case tally on Saturday.

This case is linked to Soundsplash Festival in Hamilton and is under investigation.

Hawke's Bay DHBs medical officer of health Nick Jones said Public Health was investigating the new cases, and new locations of interest would be added as inquiries continued.

He urged people to continue to check the Ministry of Health's locations of interest page for any new updates.

Jones again reiterated the importance for people to get tested if they had any cold or flu like symptoms, no matter how minor.

"The quicker we identify people and isolate them along with their close contacts the more chance we have of stopping any further spread of the virus."

Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available and include:

January 29-

Whitmore Park Napier drive through 10-3pm no appointment necessary

Totara Health Flaxmere drive through 10-3pm no appointment necessary

CHB Health Centre drive through 11am-1.30pm

January 30-

Splash Planet, Hastings drive through 10-3pm no appointment necessary

CHB Health Centre drive through 11am-1.30pm

To book a test:

Hastings Health Centre, call 06 281 2644 between 8.30am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday to book an appointment.

The Doctors Napier, call 0800 837 819 between 9am - 5pm daily to book an appointment.

Queen Street Practice Wairoa, for booked appointments call 06 838 8333 daily.

Jones said vaccination was the best protection against Covid and people eligible for their booster vaccination should get this done for an added layer of protection.

Boosters lower your chances of getting very sick and being hospitalised from Covid including the Omicron variant, and help to slow the spread of the virus, he said.

If you're 18 or older and it's been four months since your second vaccine dose, get your booster as soon as you can. Book your booster or find a walk-in vaccination centre at BookMyVaccine.nz