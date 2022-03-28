Two new Covid-related deaths have been reported for the region, with 1015 new cases. Photo NZME

Two new Covid-related deaths have been reported for the region, with 1015 new cases. Photo NZME



Two new Covid-related deaths were reported for the region today , with 1015 new cases.

The total number of Hawke's Bay deaths is now five.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed there were 41 people in hospital.

Nationally there were 34 deaths, 17,148 Covid community cases and 842 people in hospital - with 26 in ICU - today .

Director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said the spike in deaths was not unexpected.

Some included cases where Covid was discovered after death.

Some deaths would not be caused by Covid-19, however many were dying from Covid with other conditions.

She said 27 of the 34 people who had died were aged over 70.

Thirty-four is a record daily number of deaths since the pandemic began. The previous highest death count was 24 on March 16.

McElnay said there was a sustained drop in case numbers.

The reduction in case numbers was most pronounced in Auckland. More than 4000 cases were reported there last Monday and about 2300 on Tuesday.

Case numbers in Wellington were 1592 yesterday, compared with more than 2500 a week ago.

Canterbury and South Canterbury combined was a higher average than Auckland, and it had increased since last week.

Christchurch Hospital had 510 patients and 63 had Covid, McElnay said.

Hospitalisations were expected to increase there this week.

McElnay said she wouldn't describe Christchurch as the centre of the outbreak but it was experiencing a "peak".

McElnay says the Auckland wave is down to similar levels seen in mid-February.

Outside Auckland, there was a less obvious decline.

However, case numbers were expected to continue to decline this week.

The rest of New Zealand was a couple of weeks behind Auckland.

McElnay called it a Mexican wave of cases.

Northern region hospitalisations followed a high-transmission model, but had started to come down, she said.

In Auckland, they were coming down slightly and rest of New Zealand was fairly static during the past week.

The next few weeks were expected to see those rates drop across New Zealand.