Two more Covid related deaths in Hawke's Bay, 132 new cases

People are being reminded to have plans in place if you are travelling this long weekend and test positive for Covid. Photo / NZME

Two more deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported in Hawke's Bay.

There were 132 fresh Covid cases on Sunday in Hawke's Bay and sadly two more deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them," a Ministry of Health statement read, referring to the latest eight deaths nationwide from the virus.

Both people who died in Hawke's Bay were aged over 70.

There are currently 10 people in hospital in Hawke's Bay with Covid.

Nationwide, there has been 1229 publicly reported deaths related to Covid-19.