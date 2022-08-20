Two lucky Hawke's Bay Lotto players take a $23,481 Second Division prize

Two players from Hawke's Bay were part of the ten people who won $23,481 from a Second Division win in Saturday night's Lotto draw. Photo / NZME

Two Hawke's Bay Lotto players' weekends just got a bit sunnier with each netting a $23,481 Second Division win in the Saturday night draw.

Winning Second Division tickets were sold at Greenmeadows New World in Napier and through MyLotto to a player in Hawke's Bay, from among 10 winners across the country.

Greenmeadows New World last sold a winning Second Division ticket for $20,779 in July and has previously sold an $800,000 Strike Four ticket in July 2021 and a $1m Lotto First Division winning ticket in June 2021.

One lucky Waikato player who bought their ticket through MyLotto also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $37,724.

Of the other winning Second Division tickets across the country, three were sold to players in Auckland through MyLotto, one was sold to a player in Coromandel at Coromandel Super Saver With Lotto, one was sold to a player in Gisborne at Four Square Ideal, one was sold to a player in Wellington at Countdown Kilbirnie and one was sold to a player in Christchurch through MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.