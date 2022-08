A red Mustang being towed from the scene. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two people have been taken to hospital after a Ford Mustang crashed into a tree near Taradale.

The one-vehicle crash happened along Puketapu Rd about 11am on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the crash and two people were taken to hospital, one with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries, police confirmed.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene. Photo / Paul Taylor

"Traffic management was in place at the scene and the road was closed while the vehicle was towed," a police spokeswoman said.

The road was clear again by early afternoon.