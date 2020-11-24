Two injured after car flips down bank on Te Mata Peak Rd, Havelock North

Two people were injured after a car flipped down a bank on Te Mata Peak Rd, Havelock North, on Sunday night. Photo / Supplied

Two people were injured after a car flipped down a bank in Havelock North on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to the single-car crash on Te Mata Peak Rd, Havelock North, about 10.15pm on Tuesday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a car went over a bank, but everybody was able to get out of the vehicle.

Police said the car had flipped and gone down the bank.

A police spokeswoman said the two occupants were injured.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two people sustained moderate injuries.

Police said the location of the crash is described as being before the first car park.

Three fire trucks attended the scene.

Less than half an hour later, emergency services were called to another crash on in Bluff Hill, Napier.

Two fire trucks attended the single-vehicle crash on Shakespeare Rd about 10.33pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said nobody was trapped, but one person sustained minor injuries.

