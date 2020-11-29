Two in Dannevirke court for family harm

Two people were sentenced in Dannevirke District Court for family harm incidents.

A man facing charges of assaulting a person in a family relationship and wilful damage had been reported to police seven times for family harm incidents, Dannevirke District Court was told.

Wiremu Manu Rangiawha, 24, was appearing for sentence before Judge Jonathan Krebs.

Counsel Alan Cressey said Rangiawha was to have undertaken diversion but said he was too busy to attend and this was withdrawn.

He had also been ordered to undertake relationship and non-violence courses. He described the assault as being at a low level.

Judge Krebs said Rangiawha had pushed the victim outside.

The wilful damage occurred when Rangiawha shut a window and it smashed.

However, Judge Krebs said Rangiawha had been involved in seven previous family harm incidents.

"You say that you do argue with the victim and it seems your neighbours contact police.

"Seven times indicates to me that there is some stuff going on and we can help you sort that out."

He sentenced Rangiawha to six months' supervision with the condition that he undertakes relationship and non-violence counselling.

"You need to find the time to do that. When the court sentences you to that then you must do it."

Also appearing for sentence was Tania Rose Kopua who was charged with injuring with intent to injure and theft of a cellphone.

Counsel Lisa Grant told the court Kopua had been in custody for a month.

Judge Krebs said a probation report indicated there was an element of battered woman syndrome affecting Kopua.

"You have had a bit of a shock as you have not been in custody before.

"It seems you have been the victim of violence over the years. You need to deal with a few demons that you have carried with you."

Kopua was sentenced to nine months' supervision and ordered to undertake non-violence courses and any others Probation recommends.