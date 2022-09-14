Liana Mikaele-Tu'u (with ball) playing for Hastings Girls' High School in 2018. Photo / NZME

Two players who made their Hawke's Bay Tui rugby debuts while at high school in Hastings have been named in the 32-strong New Zealand Black Ferns squad for the Rugby World Cup.

Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, 20 first appeared for the Tui while at Hastings Girls' High School in 2019 while juggling both rugby and netball, and Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, 24, made her Tui debut while at Karamu High School in Hastings in 2017.

Mikaele-Tu'u is a student at university in Auckland and Tangen-Wainohu is based in Waikato.

The women's Rugby World Cup is based in Auckland and Northland from October 8 to November 12.

Mikaele-Tu'u made her debut for the Black Ferns on tour in the United Kingdom last year and has made six appearances, and Tangen-Wainohu was introduced as a substitute in the Black Ferns' Laurie O'Reilly Cup test match against Australia in Christchurch last month.

The squad was announced on Tuesday by New Zealand Rugby Union deputy chair and former women's rugby star Dr Farah Palmer.