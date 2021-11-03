Two crashes, six people injured: Hawke's Bay fire, and emergency services kept on toes

Police, and fire and emergency services attended two crashes on SH2 on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

Two crashes, one night, six injured, two critically.

Hawke's Bay's fire, and other emergency services were kept on their toes on Wednesday night.

The first serious crash on occurred on York Road, Hastings, about 5.40pm.

The crash involved two cars and happened between the State Highway 2 roundabout and Maraekakaho Road.

Five people were injured in the crash - indications were two people were critically injured, two seriously, and one moderately.

The Serious Crash Unit was at the scene and the road was closed until about 10pm.

Fire and emergency services were called to reports of a car rolling just north of Wairoa, on State Highway 2 at 7.30pm on Wednesday.

No one was trapped but one person sustained serious injuries, he said.

A police spokeswoman said the car collided with a fence and the driver was transported to hospital.

The road was blocked for a short time while emergency services were at the scene.