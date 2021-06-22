Two Black Cats and a Dog Named Max by Bob Johnston

Two Black Cats and a Dog Named Max – Bob Johnston, illustrated by Chloe King ($24.99)

reviewed by Louise Ward, Wardini Books

Max is a black and tan dog who lives with Mrs Dinwiddie and Chit and Chat, the two black cats, in a little house high on a hill. As a beautiful sunny day dawns, Mrs Dinwiddie decides they should all go to the river for a picnic, so they pack up, and off they go.

After a marvellous time, Mrs Dinwiddie and the cats curl up for a snooze and Max, being a curious pup, decides to explore. There's a beautiful double spread of him sniffing, chasing and rolling, evoking the sort of joyous, in the moment behaviour that anyone who has ever met a dog will recognise.

Mrs Dinwiddie and Chit and Chat wake up to find Max missing and think they'll more than likely meet him at home. Meanwhile … Max is so busy having his adventure that he fails to notice how much time has passed, and isn't quite sure in which direction the little house high on a hill lies.

The reader is fully immersed in the story. It's an idyllic setting — the simple pleasure of a lovely day, the excitement of a picnic and the appeal of the animals is a wonderful formula when reading to young children. Chloe King's illustrations bring the action to life – there's a wonderful picture of Max's behind squeezing under a hay barn door as bemused chooks and rabbits look on. The palette is soft and summery, the landscape recognisable to Kiwi kids — rivers, hills, barns, pukeko, rabbits. The language is accessible with some extending vocabulary (curiosity, puzzled, swift) that will be understood in context.

The repetition of the "house high on a hill", and "Chit and Chat, the two black cats", invites the listener to join in with the storytelling, adding a further layer of engagement. The switching of the narrative between the worried Mrs Dinwiddie and the mischievous lost dog makes just the right amount of tension to create an invested audience.

Two Black Cats and a Dog Named Max is a thoroughly engaging picture book, perfect for sharing an adventure with children of about 3 years and up. And oh yes, don't worry, it has a happy ending.