Two assaulted in aggravated robbery in Napier

Police inquiries are ongoing after two people were assaulted during an aggravated robbery on Napier's Taradale Rd on Saturday night. Photo / NZME

Two people were assaulted during a street robbery in Taradale, Napier on Saturday night.

Police were called to reports of an aggravated robbery on Taradale Rd about 10.20pm on Saturday.

Three members of the public had items taken from them by at least three offenders, who then left the scene in a vehicle, a police spokesperson said.

Two of the victims were assaulted but did not need to be taken to hospital.

"Police are actively making inquiries into this incident."

