Pure Leisure and Sport was broken into, with hoodies and T-shirts taken.

Central Hawke's Bay police have arrested suspects for an aggravated robbery and a smash and grab in the town of Waipukurau over two consecutive nights.

A 16-year-old youth has been arrested in relation to a robbery at Mobil Waipukurau service station on Tuesday night, when three alleged offenders entered the service station shop, shoving a bag towards the sole attendant and demanding money, but fleeing after the attendant activated a security fog machine.

The teen will appear in the Hastings Youth Court next Tuesday charged with aggravated robbery. The arrest came after an extensive investigation with search warrants executed at Central Hawke's Bay addresses. Inquiries are continuing, with police still looking for two further offenders.

Police have also arrested a 32-year-old Napier man in relation to the burglary of Pure Sports and Leisure, Waipukurau, in the early hours of Thursday morning. The front door of the shop was smashed, with one person seen on CCTV to run in and empty a clothing rack before fleeing across the road carrying hoodies and T-shirts.

The man will appear in the Hastings District Court today charged with burglary and his bail will be opposed.

Central Hawke's Bay police would like to thank members of the community who came forward to assist wth these investigations.