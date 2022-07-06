Waipukurau Police and staff from Hawke's Bay including two dog handlers searched a Pörangahau address yesterday for a wanted male from Hutt Valley.

The 35 year old who was wanted for multiple warrants for his arrest was located without incident. A 26 year old female from the Wellington area was also located at the address. She also had multiple warrants for her arrest.

As Police were leaving the address they attempted to stop a vehicle which was displaying false licence plates.

The driver fled from Police, heading south towards Herbertville before abandoning the vehicle in a rural property.

The Police dog handler was close by and the 31 year old Palmerston North Mongrel Mob member was arrested.

Of concern to Police was that he had his 12 year son in the vehicle with him when he chose to flee from Police.

The man has been arrested on outstanding warrants, dangerous driving and aggravated failing to stop for Police.

All three have been held in custody and will be appearing in Hastings District Court today.