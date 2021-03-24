Twin Cities festival to raise funds by 'celebrating football through football'

Central Football's community development manager Leon Birnie said this weekend's Football Festival should appeal region-wide. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay's Central Football will attempt to raise "significant monies" for its Breaking Down Barriers fund by hosting a 24-hour Football Festival this weekend.

Organisers said this year's iteration was the second attempt at the event after having to cancel due to Covid-19 last year.

However, the postponement allowed Central Football to look at a "revamped version" to allow more community involvement.

The organisation will host the event at two locations, Park Island in Napier, and St Leonards Park, Hastings, with two x 12 hour days, making it "more accessible to people across the region".

Community development manager, Leon Birnie, said the concept was a simple one.

"It's about raising money and celebrating football through football," Birnie said.

This festival will include multiple football games and activities including competitive matches. Item auctions will also be available to bid on via Central Football social media in the days leading up to the festival.

"We wanted to come up with something different which, as well as raising funds, enforces our commitment to the community. We are looking forward to the ongoing impact this will have across the Federation in Football & Futsal throughout the year," said CF Community Development Manager Leon Birnie."

The festival will encompass junior football matches, Charity Cup games, teachers v students matches, tiny tots sessions, football boot camp with a personal trainer and a Special Olympics session, among others.

Some parts will be user pays and others will be covered via sponsorship.

"The money raised will go into our Breaking Down Barrier Fund. People, clubs and schools who qualify will be able to apply to Central Football to assist with, but not limited to playing apparel, resources and support to low decile schools to facilitate football activities.

CEO Darren Mason said it was an opportunity for "the football community to come together but the business community and general public to be involved also.

"The original brainstorm came from our marketing co-ordinator, Kara Ross. I'm looking forward to seeing where Kara and our Hawke's Bay team have taken it to by the time it kicks off on March 27, but I am sure our local community will get behind it."

* Saturday, March 27: Park Island, Napier

8am–8pm.

Sunday, March 28: St Leonards Park, Hastings

8am–8pm