Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Twelve 'no swimming' signs erected at Napier foreshore after drowning

4 minutes to read
One of the new signs pictured close to the Spirit of Napier statue on Marine Parade. Photo / Paul Taylor

One of the new signs pictured close to the Spirit of Napier statue on Marine Parade. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By Sahiban Hyde and Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A dozen new signs have been erected along Napier's foreshore warning people of the dangers of swimming off Marine Parade following the latest fatality in the area.

It comes just weeks after a 5-year-old boy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.