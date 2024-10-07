Tutira community members Judy McKinnon (left), Jessica Turnbull, Gill Kearney and Gaynor Chrystal, with Jessica’s children Charlotte and Matilda, are looking forward to the 100th birthday celebrations.

An unassuming turquoise building in an isolated Hawke’s Bay town is turning 100 years old and the community is ready to celebrate the old girl.

Tutira’s community hall is more than just a building, it’s a precious community member, centennial celebrations organiser Jessica Turnbull says.

Since 1935, the district’s annual Christmas party has been held there – featuring a pantomime and visits from Santa Claus.

It’s also hosted countless badminton games, weddings, birthdays, dog trials, drama productions, spinning club meetings, Women’s Institute meetings and line dancing.

“Over the years it has been looked after, added to and upgraded, and used for a huge range of activities,” Turnbull said.