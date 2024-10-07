Advertisement
Tutira Hall to celebrate its centennial

By Jack Riddell
Tutira community members Judy McKinnon (left), Jessica Turnbull, Gill Kearney and Gaynor Chrystal, with Jessica’s children Charlotte and Matilda, are looking forward to the 100th birthday celebrations.

An unassuming turquoise building in an isolated Hawke’s Bay town is turning 100 years old and the community is ready to celebrate the old girl.

Tutira’s community hall is more than just a building, it’s a precious community member, centennial celebrations organiser Jessica Turnbull says.

Since 1935, the district’s annual Christmas party has been held there – featuring a pantomime and visits from Santa Claus.

It’s also hosted countless badminton games, weddings, birthdays, dog trials, drama productions, spinning club meetings, Women’s Institute meetings and line dancing.

“Over the years it has been looked after, added to and upgraded, and used for a huge range of activities,” Turnbull said.

“It’s also a Civil Defence Centre but when the lake flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle it got cut off so we set up a community hub at the school.”

Over the years, Hastings District Council has contributed funding, or assisted the community in applying for Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) funding to keep it standing.

Turnbull said recent MPI funding was also used to install a second water tank at the hall to increase the supply of drinking water, install a generator plug, and repair the roof and cladding.

“That is the biggest issue for this community - if the road gets cut off, we lose the connection to both towns and with power and communication, which has encouraged many to invest in generators and Starlink.”

The focus has now shifted to the 100th birthday party celebrations, which start on November 2 with an afternoon tea at 3pm followed by a meal and dancing into the evening.


