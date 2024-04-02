Controlled gravel extraction was permitted from the Tukituki and Waipawa Rivers after Cyclone Gabrielle to assist in recovery efforts. Photo / Warren Buckland

Controlled gravel extraction was permitted from the Tukituki and Waipawa Rivers after Cyclone Gabrielle to assist in recovery efforts. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Tukituki Controlled Area Notice regarding gravel extraction expired at the end of March and will not be renewed.

The notice was put in place to allow for controlled gravel extraction from the Tukituki and Waipawa Rivers after Cyclone Gabrielle to assist in recovery efforts while mitigating the spread of Chilean needle grass.

The biosecurity restrictions relating to gravel extraction will cease on the Waipawa River from Stockade Road to 2km downstream from the Patangata Bridge on the Tukituki River.

This will also be applied to stockpiles previously extracted from this area.

Biosecurity staff have reassessed the risk of spreading Chilean needle grass (pictured) through gravel extraction from the area upstream of the Patangata Bridge.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council catchment management biosecurity lead Matt Short, said a survey for Chilean needle grass of the upper section of the controlled area was completed in December 2023 and did not detect any plants within the active channel.

”Taking this survey into account, regional council biosecurity staff have reassessed the risk of spreading [the grass] through gravel extraction from the area upstream of Patangata Bridge. They consider this activity to be low-risk when balanced against other means of dispersal.”

A Hawke’s Bay Regional Council consent to extract gravel from the rivers is still required, but there will be no biosecurity restrictions on the gravel’s end use.

Biosecurity restrictions relating to gravel extraction will remain in place downstream from 2km below the Patangata Bridge to the Tukituki River mouth at Haumoana - owing to known grass sites in the active river channel and berms.

If the grass is detected outside of the restricted area, the council will reassess its position and consider what restrictions may be required.