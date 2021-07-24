Tui buckle as Kauri power to last-quarter rugby win

Hawke's Bay wing Nicolette Adamson tackled by Northland's Justice Karena in the women's match won 46-31 by the visitors in today's Ranfurly Shield match curtainraiser in Napier, Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke's Bay wing Nicolette Adamson tackled by Northland's Justice Karena in the women's match won 46-31 by the visitors in today's Ranfurly Shield match curtainraiser in Napier, Photo / Ian Cooper

The Northland Kauri had a game to remember and home-team Hawke's Bay Tui a last-quarter to forget as the visiting side won the teams' opening 2021 Farah Palmer Cup national women's rugby championship match in Napier today.

Playing a curtainraiser to the Ranfurly Shield match between Mitre 10 Premiership side Hawke's Bay Magpies and Heartland amateur competition side union Ngati Porou East Coast at McLean Park, Northland was 31-22 with 19 minutes to go before the fightback started, ultimately scoring four in the remaining time to win 46-31.

The Tui, described by captain and first five-eighths Krysten Cottrell as mainly young and a growing competition she believes will "get there" led 12-0 in the first quarter and 24-15 at halftime.

Led well by captain, Blues and Black Ferns squad member Krystal Murray, who scored 2 tries, Northland gained the ascendancy putting pressure on the Tui defence, which saw two of its loose forwards yellow carded – cutting the home team to 13 players for 7 of those last 20 minutes.

With the score 31-22 after Bay left wing Harmony Kautai scored her second try, Murray scored as home team No 8 Tamia Edwards headed from the field in the 62nd minute, and experienced former Counties representative Hinewai Pomare put the home team into the lead with a try from the penalty immediately after the referee's despatch of Tui flanker Nina Pineaha in the 67th.

It was the teams' first meeting since Hawke's Bay won 64-31, also in Napier, in 2019, as Northland reformed a provincial side amid the revival of women's club rugby in the region earlier in the year.

A unique aspect of the game was the appearance at halfback for the Tui of Emma Jensen, the now 43-year-old former Black Fern who just four months ago started life on the other side of the game, the first woman ever elected to the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union board or management committee, four years after the appointment of first female member Mavis Mullins by co-option.