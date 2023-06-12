It's all about the engine on V8 Sunday.

This month’s Mangatainoka Motors is promising to be the loudest and proudest of all the Tui Brewery motor events for the year, with V8 day.

Event organiser Jesse Robinson says V8 Sunday, on June 25, is one of the biggest events on the Toki motors calendar.

There will be a variety of makes and models at this month's Mangatainoka Motors, just as long as they have a V8 engine.

“The V8 day is the only day where there are no specifications about the vehicles, it’s all about the engines, so this means we can expect a huge variety of cars or trucks.”

The day will include live music, food and beverages and is a family-friendly event, with free entry for spectators and anyone is “welcome to come and check out the action”.

Owners of V8s will be able to register their vehicle for $10 and they will be in to win prizes, including a $500 Tui voucher for the Star of the Show.

All proceeds from registrations will be put towards the show’s regular beneficiary, the Mangatainoka Reserve Restoration Project.

The Mangatainoka Motors schedule continues throughout 2023. Each show will take place on the last Sunday of the month. For more details, and to register your vehicle, head to www.tuihq.co.nz