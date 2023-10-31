The Hawke's Bay Search and Rescue Surf Lifesaving squad has been donated a new IRB. Photo / File pic.

The sterling work of the Hawke’s Bay Search and Rescue Surf Lifesaving squad during Cyclone Gabrielle has been recognised.

Lifeguards were among the first responders during February’s extreme weather event, working in conjunction with Fire and Emergency New Zealand to rescue stranded residents from roofs and the like.

That work touched the heart of investment and advisory company Jarden, which expressed its thanks by donating a new inflatable rescue boat and trailer.

The donation came about as a result of a presentation to Jarden from Hawke’s Bay Search and Rescue co-ordinator Jess Bennett.

“We were all deeply moved as she provided us with an in-depth understanding of the squad and its vital contribution to our community,’’ Jarden associate wealth management adviser Anna Kay said.

Jarden staff throughout Australasia raised money for various charitable organisations affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. The company itself matched the money raised by staff, with the Hawke’s Bay branch identifying the Search and Rescue squad as a particular group it wanted to recognise.

“We are incredibly humbled to receive the IRB and trailer from Jarden,” Bennett said.

“Some of our equipment can get damaged when we respond to events like Cyclone Gabrielle, so having support like this is truly amazing.”

The new inflatable rescue boat will be officially presented in a special ceremony at Splash Planet on November 23.