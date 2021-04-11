Trucks impress the crowds at Tui Brewery, Mangatainoka

The trucks nearly encircled the Tui Brewery.

With 100 shiny big rigs descending on the small town of Mangatainoka for the much-anticipated Tui Truck Stop Show & Shine, Tui Brewery was the place to be on Sunday, March 28.

Truck drivers, owners and enthusiasts travelled from as far away as Christchurch for the annual event, which is seen as a major highlight on the New Zealand trucking calendar.

"The truck convoy from Woodville was one of the best I've ever been involved in. It was really well-organised, with a huge number of trucks travelling together to the brewery," said Graeme Skou, winner of the Star of the Show for his Kenworth W924 Truck.

"The Toki Truck Stop Show & Shine is one of our most-loved events at the brewery," said organiser Kate Steminger.

"The drivers and owners put so much effort into making their trucks look fantastic, and the displays really are impressive.

"We had over 700 people come through the gates, including families and truckies from all over the country, and with the awesome weather, loads of people sat and listened to the live music in the garden bar, and enjoyed a cold ale or an icecream in the sun," she said.

The truck show kicked off the popular 2021 Mangatainoka Motors Show & Shine series, which runs through until November. The next event is American Day.