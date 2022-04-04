Truck overturns on Hawke's Bay roundabout

A truck and trailer overturned at a Pakipaki roundabout early on Monday afternoon. Photo / Anne Bishop

One person was reported injured after one of two State Highway 2 crashes within a few minutes and less than 30kms apart in Hawke's Bay on Monday.

The first was when a truck and laden trailer overturned on a roundabout at Pakipaki, just south of Hastings, about 1.10pm, spilling its contents and block one side of the roundabout.

The driver was out of the vehicle when emergency services arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Just seven minutes later emergency service were called when two cars were reported to have collided at the intersection of SH2 and Higginson St, Otane, with injuries reported to one person.