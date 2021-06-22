Truck and trailer hits bank and rolls, blocking Hawke's Bay road

Contents of the truck trailer has spilled onto the road which is blocked in both directions and could be for a few hours. Photo / Rachel Wise

A truck-and-trailer has crashed into a bank and rolled, blocking Maharakeke Rd near Waipukurau.

Police were called to the crash shortly before 9am. A police spokesperson said the road was currently blocked in both directions.

A bystander said the truck had been heading north, but a crash into a bank on the side of the road had flipped it, and it was now facing south.

Fertiliser from the loaded trailer has spilled onto the road.

Traffic control has been notified and traffic is being diverted down Station Rd.

It is likely the road will remain closed for a few hours, the spokesperson said.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one person was assessed and treated at the scene for minor injuries.