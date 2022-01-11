Truck and trailer carrying sheep overturns southwest of Hastings

A truck carrying sheep has overturned on a rural road southwest of Hastings. Generic picture. Photo / NZME

A truck and trailer carrying sheep has overturned on a rural road southwest of Hastings.

Emergency services were called about 2.30pm to the intersection of Te Ranga Rd and Taheke Rd in Te Onepu, southwest of Hastings.

A police spokeswoman said a truck carrying sheep had overturned.

"The driver was reported to have minor to moderate injuries," she said.

The road was partially blocked following the crash.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said firefighters were assisting at the scene and were still on site at 4.30pm.

The driver had managed to free himself from the truck before emergency services arrived.