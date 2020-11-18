Trinity Roots announce Black Barn concert

New Zealand reggae band Trinity Roots has announced a new Hawke's Bay gig at Black Barn. Photo / Supplied

Trinity Roots has announced a new Hawke's Bay gig.

The Wellington-based three-piece are set to partake in a three-show tour of the country, stopping at Hawke's Bay's Black Barn on January 7.

The band, whose first album True went platinum in 2001, is made up of Warren Maxwell, Rio Hunuki-Hemopo and Ben Lemi.

Lemi, the band's drummer and vocalist, said returning to play in Hawke's Bay is always a pleasure for the group.

"Black Barn is always such an epic set-up, so we're looking forward to getting the extended crew on that stage," he said.

"We've always loved the Bay and there's something very special about performing at the place where the hook of Maui fished up Aotearoa."

The band will be taking to the stage as an extended line-up – consisting of a compact horn section, and an additional percussion and rhythm section with extra vocals.

Special guests Tiny Ruins will open for all three shows.

The gigs will be the first time Trinity Roots has taken to the stage in over a year.

"While the global pandemic forced most of us to slow down, it also gave space to take stock of what really matters in life," a band spokeswoman said.

"We hope to bring this new energy to audiences around the country and have shaped a new stage show to reflect these experiences and realisations."

The group, who temporarily broke up in 2005, are also set to play Butlers Reef in Oakura on January 4 and Coroglen Tavern in Coromandel on January 6.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale on Thursday November 19 at 10am.

The gig is just one of many stellar acts for the Hawke's Bay summer music calendar. Others include:

- Th' Dudes at Napier Municipal Theatre on Monday, November 23.

- Drax Project, Black Barn, Saturday, December 12.

- Hollie Smith at Christmas at the Park, Mitre 10 Sports Park, Saturday, December 12.



- Dave Dobbyn & The Beths, Black Barn, Saturday, December 19.

- SIX60, Tomoana Showgrounds, Saturday, January 23.

- Outfield Festival (Phoenix Foundation, Nadia Reid & Thomas Oliver) Te Awanga Downs, Saturday, February 13.

- Crowded House Church Road concert on Saturday, March 6.