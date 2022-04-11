The workshop was run by batik ambassador Sucitarri Delyana.

A batik workshop and fashion show held at Creative Arts Napier (CAN) last week was the first big event for the Indonesian community in the past six to eight years, says Novia Bliss, one of the team organisers.

The event promoted the culture of Indonesian pattern batik, an ancient art form of Indonesia made with wax-resistant dye on fabrics. The workshop and fashion show were attended by more than 50 people, including Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, Indonesian Ambassador HE Fientje M. Suebu from Wellington, Community Creative Art Hastings and Napier, and sponsor Farmhouse NZ Ltd. The concept of the fashion show was casual wear, cocktail dresses and night dresses.

"After a lot of interest, this may become an annual event. It is our traditional textile which on October 2nd, 2009, was officially recognised by Unesco as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity from Indonesia," says event co-ordinator Dwi Wangsawidjaja.

Since then, the Indonesian people and Indonesian government have been tasked to safeguard, transmit, promote, and develop the craftsmanship of batik, and celebrate National Batik Day each year on that day.

The batik exhibition at Creative Arts in Napier is being held until Wednesday, April 13.