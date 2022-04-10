Large turnout at the Hastings District Council's tradies hui to hear about the local opportunities and work on the new affordable housing in Flaxmere. Photo / Supplied

The Hastings District Council is encouraging suitably qualified and capable local tradespeople to consider applying to assist with new housing contracts in Flaxmere.

However, the final decision on which contractors, subcontractors and associated businesses will be used is up to the developers.

Last week the council held a hui to share information with Flaxmere-based tradespeople about the construction of new housing in the suburb.

More than 60 interested tradies showed up to the hui held at the Flaxmere Community Centre to hear what the council had to say.

Steady progress has been made in preparing three lots of council-owned land for 150 new homes, with civil construction work well under way for two of the three development sites.

Ground Level Contracting owner Alannah Smith attended the hui.

Smith said, "It was great to attend the housing development hui, meet some really awesome tradies, and find out what potential work opportunities are coming up in Flaxmere."

Ground Level Contracting is a small family business based in Flaxmere that has been operating for two months, specialising in small excavations, concreting, roading maintenance and repairs.

Flaxmere councillor and Hastings Ambassador Henare O'Keefe said the hui was about building Flaxmere from the inside out.

The idea is to use the skills and passion of residents within Flaxmere.

"Every blow of the hammer, a stroke of the brush, and tuft of soil turned will come from our people, our tradesmen and women," said O'Keefe.

"This is no ordinary build. This is about heart and soul. A legacy that will stand the test of time for generations to come - tangible evidence of what can be achieved, when a community lives, plays and works together."

The council has received several expressions of interest from developers and expects to be in negotiations with preferred development partners from June 2022 onwards.

New home construction is expected to start from 2023 onwards.

The design of these new homes will follow best practice urban design and subdivision guidelines.

The new subdivisions will include trees, indented parking and modern street lighting.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was exciting to see Flaxmere's construction industry come together to be part of the $120 million investment happening in Flaxmere.

"Enabling a collaborative approach to working with our Flaxmere construction industry will offer the potential for forward work and encourage businesses to offer career pathways for young people in the trades."