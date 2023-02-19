Garrett (left) and his father Glen opened the doors of Cool Toys last Friday.

“I’ve never seen so many people on bikes,” says Napier’s Garrett Chan from behind the counter of his family’s business, Cool Toys.

Garrett was helping his dad Glen out when they opened their Napier inner-city store for business last Friday.

“We had no power at first. It wasn’t too bad. We had customers from Wairoa and Gisborne who were stuck here.”

Glen says people, including regulars, were buying board games.

“We kept the kids entertained and some came back in to say goodbye. One was towing a caravan over the Gentle Annie. A few people were coming in to use the charger.”

Customer Rochelle Brookes took 15-month-old staffy Buster in to visit Garrett’s five-month-old dachshund puppy Weiner.

Cool Toys customer Rochelle Brookes watches Buster and Weiner play.

“Buster has been missing the Pak’nSave ad on TV. As soon as he hears the stickman’s voice, he runs in and watches the ad. He’s been a lot happier since the power came back on.”