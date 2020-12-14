Toy donations for Hawke's Bay Christmas Cheer appeal flow in

Ministry of Education staff Vanessa Feldberg and Lesley Maedel with some of the staff offering to the Christmas Cheer Appeal, supported by Hawke's Bay Today. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ministry of Education staff in Napier know all about the needs of children, as highlighted by their contribution to the Hawke's Bay Christmas Cheer Appeal.

Toys dominated the donations, including a soft-toy tiger, which seemed to have already developed an affinity among some of the staff as it finally departed the regional offices in Ahuriri yesterday.

Handing over the goodies on behalf of the staff were Lesley Maedel and Vanessa Feldberg, acknowledging that staff had been contributing to the appeal for many years.

Hawke's Bay Today editor Craig Cooper said it was great to see support for the appeal, which had its beginnings with the Daily Telegraph about 40 years ago.

"The presents and the cash donated will help families struggling in 2020," he said.

Cooper said it was impressive that people who had endured their own personal challenges in 2020, were still contributing to the appeal.

"An appeal like this helps people finish 2020 on a positive note, and we're very grateful to our readers and radio listeners who think of others at this time of year, and contribute to the Christmas Cheer Appeal."

Donations to date include gift and food offerings, while cash donations now total about $3000.

Items can be left at Hawke's Bay Today offices in Napier and Hastings, the Napier City Council's CBD service centre, the Napier Public Library, currently situated in the MTG complex in Tennyson St, the Taradale library, Mitre 10 Mega in Prebensen Dr, Alexander Construction in the Onekawa Industrial District, Westpac in Taradale, and public libraries in Flaxmere and Havelock North.

Cash donations can be made at the Hawke's Bay Today offices, the Napier City Council service centre, or on-line via https://www.napier.govt.nz/napier/grants/christmas-cheer/

Latest donations acknowledged include:

David Sewell $200

Lioness Club of Havelock North $169.01