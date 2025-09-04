Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Tourist costs at hot spots could cost us - Wyn Drabble

By Wyn Drabble
Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Tourists might wonder about extra costs, given they will have already paid a levy on entering the country, writes Wyn Drabble. Photo / NZME

Tourists might wonder about extra costs, given they will have already paid a levy on entering the country, writes Wyn Drabble. Photo / NZME

Opinion by Wyn Drabble
Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, writer, public speaker and musician. He is based in Hawke’s Bay.

The Government is considering introducing new foreign visitor charges at some of New Zealand’s famed tourist hot spots.

It has named Milford Sound, Aoraki/Mt Cook, Mautohe/Cathedral Cove and the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, and it intends to add another six sites in the near future (Ohakune’s big root vegetable might

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save