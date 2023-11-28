Visitors are set to flock to Central Hawke’s Bay to take part in the Tour de Beautiful CHB.

Visitors are set to flock to Central Hawke’s Bay to take part in the Tour de Beautiful CHB.

It’s back.

And everyone is very excited.

After a three-year hiatus, Cycling CHB is bringing back the Tour de Beautiful CHB road race, by popular demand.

The club introduced mountain bike racing to its programme in 2018 when it celebrated its 25th anniversary in with a Festival of Cycling”, and kept it up ever since, taking contestants along the Tukituki Trails and through the Gum Tree Farm Mountain Bike Park.

For the last three years, since Covid, the mountain bike race had taken over from the road race but organisers said riders were asking “when are you doing the Tour de Beautiful CHB again?” And with the mountain bike trails still taking up hours of volunteers’ time as they repair weather damage - let alone prepare for a race - the decision was made to “give the trails a rest and bring back the road race”.

So, it’s back by popular demand.

The Bay Motorcycles Tour de Beautiful is booked in for January 21, 2024 and will be taking in one of the original - and favourite - rides, the Pōrangahau Beach loop.

The 25km race is suitable for most ages and stages.

The race will start from its traditional spot, CHB College on Tavistock Rd in Waipukurau, and offers three courses: 100km, 55km and 25km.

Delwyn Eason is the club’s race director for the Tour de Beautiful. Having just completed the gruelling Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge Enduro - twice round the lake, a distance of 320km - Delwyn is an avid cheerleader of Central Hawke’s Bay’s cyclists.

“The Tour de Beautiful CHB is for everyone. You don’t have to have a road bike and you certainly don’t have to wear lycra. Yes there will be competitive riders there, but essentially this is a tour... a chance to ride in good company, great scenery and be well supported.

“There will be road marshals and a following vehicle so if you have a puncture you can be picked up. The 20km course is easily rideable on a mountain or trails bike or a tricycle. Just do it, come and have a go.”

The club is encouraging everyone from families to “lapsed bikers” to get out training and enter the tour.

Delwyn says the club appreciates the support from Central Hawke’s Bay’s locals, not just around racedays but also around the club’s regular training days - especially leading up to a big race.

“The club’s riders are very well aware of road rules and safety, and they appreciate the patience and support of CHB’s local motorists.

Dust off the bike, get training and join in.

“Our riders are facing the same issues with road debris and potholes as the drivers are, and often we have to ride around debris or loose gravel, so it’s great that the public are so aware of us.”

Delwyn asks that the support be extended to the hundreds of visitors who will be in CHB for the tour in January.

“Give them a toot and a cheer, come out and wave them on, make them feel welcome.”

More information about the Bay Motorcycles Tour de Beautiful CHB including how to enter is on the Cycling CHB Bats Facebook page or at cyclingchb.co.nz