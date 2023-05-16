Kimberley Booth, Sue Taylor and goalie Sushannah Menzies in defence during the match between Henry’s Family Pies Central Reserve Women and Havelock North. Photo / Lionel Benjamin, LABEN Photography









The game against Bay Independent was tough on Saturday, with the Higgins Central Prem Men going down 6-0.

It was a very defensive game on our part, with much of it being spent in our own 23. Once again there were some excellent saves by Matthew Gray and some great linking getting out of our half. It was a perfect game for building blocks for the team heading into next week’s intercity competition.

The Unichem Central Prem Women played Napier Tech Academy on Saturday. We discussed our main goals for the team to be strong on the ball, have loud and clear communication and to work as a team (more passing).

We started strongly in the first quarter by having a couple of chances in the attacking circle and keeping Napier Tech out. We got a little tired in the second quarter, and Tech got two goals in.

In the third and fourth quarters, we pushed through the pain and tiredness and fought hard, having two attacking penalty corners and five circle entries. Unfortunately, we couldn’t score any goals but conceded one more goal with a final score of a 0-3 loss.

Henry’s Family Pies Central Reserve Women played Havelock North and hoped to capitalise on the home advantage.

The Henry’s Family Pies Central Reserve Woman’s team. Photo / Lionel Benjamin, LABEN Photography

We knew it would be challenging, and Havelock North did not disappoint. The women’s team was constantly under pressure in the defence and managed to keep Havelock North to a 1-0 win. Central worked hard all game - with a full bench, we could sub frequently and make Havelock work hard. This team improves weekly, and we look forward to the next game. We want to thank our supporters at the turf for cheering us on.

With a heavy heart, we report that the winning streak ended Saturday afternoon for our NZ Trellis Central Reserve Men’s team against Akina 2.

It was always expected to be a hard match and lived up to the hype. Even having Ross in goal making some tough saves wasn’t enough to get the win. We went down 5 -2, the same score as the last time we met. Two beautiful goals were scored, one by Brock G and one debut goal for our new player Hamish. We played hard and fought to the end. Never give up, never surrender. Bring on next weekend.