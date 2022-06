Leo Taiti keeps it low. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Junior Tough Guy and Gal Challenge played out in the mud and at Clifton Station in Cape Kidnappers on Thursday.

The rugged, full-of-fun event is a chance for Hawke's Bay's primary and intermediate-age kids to get cardio and immerse themselves in New Zealand's biggest mud run series.

Photographer Paul Taylor captured their efforts.

Some dealt with the mud better than others. Photo / Paul Taylor

The ladies lead the way in this bunch. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ella Jowsey tackles the mud. Photo / Paul Taylor