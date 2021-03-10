Totara College hoping for pot of gold from Rainbow Expo

A garden expo had to have a garden stall right? There were five to choose from in 2018 including Riverside Perennials of Waipukurau featured above.

By Dave Murdoch

Just as the date – pushed out to March 27 – is different, so the experience of going to the Totara College Garden, Craft and Food Expo will be different – featuring lots of additions.

What will be the same are the stalls featuring garden plants, outdoor furniture and garden art but also expanding into a large range of other stalls as different as chopping boards to cosmetics, soaps to clothing, and jewellery to quilts.

Quite a few stallholders are coming from out of town but locals will also be there in force to offer their wares.

Bearing in mind the time of the expo, which is 10am to 2.30pm, lunch will be vital to sustain the browsing and buying urge and there is a huge range of food stalls to satisfy that need.

Throughout the expo there will be entertainment under the gazebo with half hour performances starting with the traditional Dannevirke Pipe Band and followed up by dance items from Origin Studios and vocal items from Cindy O'Sullivan's Dannevirke Singing Group.

Community groups are coming to put on displays including the Dannevirke Art Society and a model railway network.

The expo is as much for the kids as the adults and unsurprisingly there are plenty of things for them to do including bouncy castles, games, hay rides and the Fonterra Barrel Train.

They can enter competitions during the week prior, creating scarecrows to be dropped off to the school and also a colouring competition, entries to be handed in by Friday, March 26 for judging.

On Saturday there is a "Find the Ruby Shoes" competition for a bit of an extra challenge.

Thanks to huge community support there will be some thrilled winners when they open the $2 mystery envelopes and some big-ticket items to be won.

It is not too late to register a stall and this can be done by email at totaracollege@gmail.com.

The expo is themed Over the Rainbow – lets hope like the song the skies are blue and the wish for a pot of gold to help the school progress really does come true.