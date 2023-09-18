Senior students Peyton Peters and Billie-Unique Whaitiri, tutored by Cherry Peeti-Tapurau, created these designs. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Every two years Totara College puts on a show for the public to represent the arts which the school provides, alternatively a musical and two years later a visual arts exhibition.

This year it was the turn of the visual arts and the school’s hall was turned into an art gallery featuring works from the classes collected over the last four years and from all age groups.

It was an impressive sight to see students’ interpretations of different themes like landscapes, portraits, koru, Aurora Borealis (The Northern Lights), puppets and butterflies all carefully placed and mostly explained on the large display boards borrowed from the art society.

Just as interesting were the different techniques and resources like sand to make patterns, crushed and folded paper to portray birds and leaves, wool to permit weaving and a paint table to create pour-art designs.

The school has been very lucky this year to employ Cherry Peeti-Tapurau to guide the seniors in their painting with some wonderful results.

Concertina folding has interesting effects. Photo / Dave Murdoch





