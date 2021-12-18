Top cop gives Christmas holiday tips

Hawke's Bay Area Commander, Inspector Lincoln Sycamore.

Hawke's Bay Area Commander, Inspector Lincoln Sycamore

by Brenda Vowden

From hiding your spare keys and limiting your alcohol consumption to organising for your lawns to be trimmed while you're away, Hawke's Bay Area Commander, Inspector Lincoln Sycamore has plenty of helpful tips and words of advice coming into the holiday period.

"As police, we appreciate it's been a difficult year for many in our community and we support people celebrating the holiday period. While we advocate you enjoy the Christmas and New Year's break, we ask you do it responsibly."

Lincoln says many calls to the police at this time of year involve alcohol in some way – whether it's a family harm matter or people driving after drinking.

"With that in mind, we ask you to make good choices around the consumption of alcohol – no matter whether you're at home with family and friends, a holiday venue, or in town. If you're factoring alcohol into your event or celebrations, please ensure sure you have a plan for how to get home, or wherever you're staying, safely."

Our communities will notice an increased police presence out and about on our Hawke's Bay roads during the holiday season, with a focus on ensuring people are not driving after drinking and are abiding by the road rules, Lincoln says.

He also suggests, before heading away, not to only think about what you're going to take with you but to consider what you're going to leave behind, and how you're going to secure it.

"First and foremost, your home needs good-quality door and window locks."

He says not to leave any spare keys in those obvious places, like under that outdoor mat or pot plant.

"Ensure any spare keys to vehicles you haven't taken with you are well hidden inside your home."

And it's not only your house that needs securing.

"Garages and sheds contain tools and other items that can assist burglars to break into your home, so make sure any outbuildings are well secured too."

Another area of your property that should be considered if you're going away for any period of time is the garden.

"If the garden has got away on you over the colder months, give your trees and bushes a trim to ensure you don't provide burglars with convenient places to hide. Organise for the lawn to be mowed if you are going to be gone for more than a few weeks."

Lincoln also suggests talking to a neighbour about clearing your mailbox and the possibility of keeping their vehicle in your driveway while you're away. Installing a simple security camera system that you can monitor remotely might also be a useful tool in ensuring your home remains burglar-free while you're away.

"And remember, if you notice something in your neighbourhood that is suspicious, simply out of character, concerning or you just generally need our help, please get in touch. The 105 number is an easy way you can report (either via phone or online) your concerns. If it's an emergency and happening now we still need you to call 111. And finally, and most importantly, have a wonderful summer and a great holiday — you and your whānau have earned it."