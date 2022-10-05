Top authors korero at Taradale library

Editors of the Annual series Susan Paris and Kate de Goldi.

Want to know where the wordplay is? The richness that will extend your young reader's skill set? Or are you concerned about the media surrounding New Zealand's literacy rates? Join Kate de Goldi and Susan Paris, editors of the Annual series, at Taradale Library on Wednesday, October 12 at 6pm for a korero for parents, caregivers, teachers and all lovers of children's literature.

The brand new Annual is a unique, entertaining miscellany of all-new material for 9 to 13-year-olds in one beautifully presented package. Alongside familiar names (Paul Beavis, Giselle Clarkson, Ant Sang, Gavin Bishop, Kimberly Andrews, Tim Denee, Johanna Knox, Dylan Horrocks, Josh Morgan), you'll find welcome surprises: a new song from Troy Kingi, gothic fiction by Airini Beautrais, a te reo Māori crossword from Ben Brown (Aotearoa New Zealand's Reading Ambassador), an adaptation of Maurice Gee's The Champion presented in comic format, and work from emerging talents J. Wiremu Kane and Austin Milne.

What of the editors themselves? Kate De Goldi is one of New Zealand's most celebrated authors. She has published a range of short stories, collections and novels for adults and children. De Goldi's novel The 10pm Question (2008) was published to critical acclaim both in New Zealand and overseas, quickly becoming an iconic piece of New Zealand literature.

Susan Paris has 15 years' experience in publishing and 10 years as editor of the School Journal. Under her stewardship, the School Journal has won Best Publication in New Zealand educational publishing three times. She has written more than 40 chapter books for the educational market, both here and overseas.

Kate and Susan intend to reach an audience that's curious, discerning, and up for anything, and, in conversation with Louise Ward from Wardini Books, will tease out how the Annual 3 pieces were commissioned and how they can engage readers who might be overwhelmed by a novel. All welcome.

The Details:

What: A korero about reading with Kate de Goldi and Susan Paris.

When: Wednesday, October 12, 6pm.

Where: Taradale Library, White St, Taradale.