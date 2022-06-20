Top artists raise funds for surf lifesaving

Rotary Club of Greenmeadows project director Bryan Matthews with paddles designed by local artists which will be auctioned at the Soiree. Photo / Supplied

Top national and local artists feature in this year's Harcourts Artex National Exhibition.

The annual fundraiser event, created by The Rotary Club of Greenmeadows Napier in 1982, has raised nearly $900,000 for charities in Hawke's Bay.

This year the exhibition will showcase 77 artists from across New Zealand and raise much-needed funds for surf lifesaving in Hawke's Bay.

The Rotary Club of Greenmeadows hosted event is being held at Napier's War Memorial and Conference Centre and features 178 paintings, photos and sculptures totalling over $350,000.

The Rotary Club of Greenmeadows project director Bryan Matthews says art lovers attending the launch Soiree on Thursday have the first chance to "snap up some fantastic art" ahead of the general public exhibition and sale that runs from Friday, June 24, to Sunday, June 26.

To kick-start the fundraising event, three paddles designed by local artists Bari Duncan, Nick Hayter and Kylie Parish, along with a sculpture featuring godwits by well-known local sculptor Ricks Terstappen, will be auctioned at the Soiree.

"We're thrilled to have Bari, Nick, Kylie and Ricks provide artwork for the charity auction. We expect some strong bidding to take place at the Soiree and also see some eager art lovers getting in before the public exhibition and sale," Mathews said.

"It's all for a great local cause. Surf Lifesaving is a vital service in our region, with 34 people being rescued at our beaches last year," Matthews said.

He says art from well-known artists such as Ben Ho, from Queenstown, and Colin Wynn (Blenheim) along with local artists and photographers such as Richard Brimmer and Heather Wilson are among many others from as far south as Queenstown to Auckland.

The most expensive piece of art is a painting by Colin Wynn with a $9200 price tag. All art is on display through to the end of the exhibition on Sunday afternoon.

"Harcourts Artex is not just a fundraiser, it is a significant cultural event. It is an opportunity for art lovers to see a diverse collection of paintings, all in one place, featuring the work of top artists from all over New Zealand and all for sale."

Matthews says the event also provides artists with significant exposure and encouragement and the public with an opportunity to see a wide mix of culturally enriching art.

He adds that Harcourt's Artex also helps launch the career of many emerging artists via a fantastic partnership with EIT Hawke's Bay. This year six artworks from EIT students will feature.

Also as part of this year's event, we have a Matariki-themed Art competition for children.

For more information including tickets for The Soiree, visit https://nationalartexhibition.co.nz/