The Napier Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) is seeking tools for cyclone-affected people in its Christmas collection.

Many people not only lost household furniture and clothing in Cyclone Gabrielle but also the entire contents of sheds and garages. Insurance may be covering the biggest items but that doesn’t cover the little items that we take for granted.

This year the CAB volunteer team is collecting non-power hand tools in good condition, hardware store gift cards or cash donations to buy tools. The collection will be distributed by people who are working directly with those devastated by the cyclone.

People can visit the offices at Bower House in Napier South.