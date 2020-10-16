Website of the Year

Hawkes Bay Today

Toni MacKinnon: Guy Natusch gifts architectural legacy

4 minutes to read

Guy Natusch outside his Wool Exchange building on Napier's Marine Parade. Photo Collection of Hawke's Bay Museums Trust, Ruawharo Tā-ū-rangi.

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Toni MacKinnon

Last month we lost one of the region's most accomplished creatives, Guy Natusch.

Newspaper obituaries spoke of him as a man of great knowledge and an architect of national significance.

Reflecting on the significant body

