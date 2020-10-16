Toni MacKinnon: Guy Natusch gifts architectural legacy

Guy Natusch outside his Wool Exchange building on Napier's Marine Parade. Photo Collection of Hawke's Bay Museums Trust, Ruawharo Tā-ū-rangi.

Last month we lost one of the region's most accomplished creatives, Guy Natusch.

Newspaper obituaries spoke of him as a man of great knowledge and an architect of national significance.

Reflecting on the significant body of work Natusch created over his lifetime, we're fortunate to be able to experience his architecture through a number of his buildings in the region.

Designs such as the Red Cross Hall built in 1951, illustrate Natusch's ability to make the form of his buildings express their purpose intelligently. The distinctive square windows on the facade bring wonderful rays of light into the building and the window recesses lined with red tiles make direct reference to the building's commissioning organisation, New Zealand Red Cross.

My personal favourite is the Christian Science Society building which, as photos from the early 50s testify, in its original state was a truly elegant example of Modernist architecture. The War Memorial Hall (now the Napier War Memorial Centre) caused a sensation when it was built and in its original state was also a masterpiece of modernist design.

For the museum (now MTG Hawke's Bay), Natusch created the wonderful Century Theatre.

The theatre was completed in 1977 as part the Centenary Project, celebrating 100 years of Napier as a city. Combining a theatre, supper room and gallery the project was an enormous investment in the arts for a region of its size, especially bearing in mind that Hastings had only recently opened its Cultural Centre (now Hastings City Art Gallery).

Guy Natusch pictured on Tennyson Street Napier in 2009 outside a building he designed. Photo File

The project though, suffered financial challenges. During its planning stages, costs escalated, the council equivocated, and for some months, the city debated the implication of restrictive budget constraints on the scale of the project.

In December 1973, Guy Natusch of the project's architectural firm, Natusch & Sons, stepped in on what had become a media furore, saying that the project would need the full budget to "deliver the first-class acoustic design the region so greatly needed". He also affirmed the "there were no undue extravagances in the building".

Three months later in a dramatic turnaround after a large contribution from the Government, the council did approve the original budget. By March 1974 the full scale project was moving confidently ahead and in August 1977 the theatre and additional spaces opened to the public.

True to his word, Natusch completed a theatre renowned for its acoustic integrity. Working with internationally recognised acoustician Harold Marshall, he designed slatted rimu panels

to disperse sound throughout the auditorium and care was taken to deliver the acoustic excellence Natusch strove for, to the extent that the lavatories were mounted on rubber.

Hawke's Bay musical event organiser Jamie Macphail, presents New Zealand Chamber Music in the theatre. He says "acoustically, the Century Theatre is warm and alive and its 300 plus patrons can expect clear, fresh and vibrant sound".

Commendably, Natusch made acoustics a priority but the Century Theatre is also a wonderful expression of regional modernism.

Modernist style arrived in New Zealand around the 1930s. The modernists looked to the Bauhaus for its design principles, shunning decorative elements and favouring clean lines in which the function of the building was architecturally expressed. At the outset, this modernism posed a challenge to artists and designers who resisted its internationalism and sought a local response to this international influence.

By the 1970s architects and artists were carving out a Modernism that was specifically New Zealand in style. The work of architects such as John Scott and Guy Natusch exemplify this. Aspects of their style drew on Māori traditions and native timbers. The Century theatre in its use of rimu and geometric relief pattern in the wall panels, very much reflects the time and place of its creation.

The theatre is a great testimony to the ambitions of local funders and passion of museum stakeholders. It is a legacy the Natusch dynasty of architects can be proud of, and one that will add value to the arts in the region for years to come.