Toitoi to host blind-inclusive concert

Audio described concerts allow blind and visually impaired to experience performances. Photo / Supplied

Audio descriptions of the Chamber Music New Zealand concert will help the Hawke's Bay's blind and visually impaired community enjoy the annual visit to its fullest extent for the first time.

The concert is due to take place at Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre on March 11.

The Transfigured Night concert will provide live descriptions of the visual elements of the performance to the blind and low vision guests.

Chamber Music New Zealand operations co-ordinator Rachel Hardie will be the audio describer for the concert.

Hardie, whose live narration will transmit to the audience's earpieces, said the performance fuses dance and chamber music.

"This is the first time we are doing this in Hawke's Bay, so we will be over the moon if we get locals taking up this opportunity," she said.

"Before the concert we take the participants up on the stage so they can see, hear, or feel the set, costumes and performers, so they have a better understanding while listening to the performance."

Blind and visually imparted guests are invited on stage to see, hear and feel the set, costumes and performers. Photo / Supplied

The collaborative programme between the New Zealand String Quartet and Ballet Collective Aotearoa will feature music by Dvorak, Schoenberg and local composer Tabea Squire.

Toitoi presenter services commercial manager Glen Pickering said accessibility is a key part of the venue's programming considerations.

"We firmly believe in the value of the arts for everyone in our Heretaunga community – inclusivity a key part of our kaupapa at Toitoi," he said.

"Sometimes that's about ticket price and other times it's audio description, seating options or which parts of physical venues we use."

The audio described tickets will also include a free companion seat, usher assistance and pre-recorded programme notes.

All 10 venues on the tour will offer audio descriptions, written by Audio Described Aotearoa, for the first time.

Choreographer Loughlan Prior said the project has been "full of rich learning and rewarding exchange".

"My goal from the onset has been to bring narrative energy and physical form to the choreography performed by the dancers, and to create musical harmony with the exquisite nuance of the quartet's interpretation of the works," he said.

The Hawke's Bay concert is due to begin at Toitoi from 7.30pm on March 11.

Tickets are available by phoning 0800 266 2378, while general tickets are on sale online at www.toitoivenues.co.nz.