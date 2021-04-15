Toastmasters Hastings to hold demonstration night

Toastmasters meetings are a fun opportunity to develop communication skills. Photo / Supplied

By Shannon Johnstone

Joining Toastmasters has made a "dramatic" difference in one Hastings man's confidence with public speaking.

Since 1972, Toastmasters Hastings has held fortnightly meetings, helping hundreds of people develop their communication and public speaking skills.

Now they are looking for new members to join.

Toastmaster Brian Mangin says he loves seeing and helping others build their confidence to speak to an audience, whether that be public speaking, chairing meetings, or giving a speech or a eulogy.

"You never know when you will be asked to speak in public. Going to Toastmasters prepares you for that eulogy, job interview, wedding toast, asking a question in a group situation, running an effective meeting and finding strength in vulnerability."

New Toastmaster Jason Collins has seen a remarkable change in his confidence since he started 10 weeks ago.

With a few speaking occasions coming up at work, his dad convinced him to come along to a session as it "dramatically changed his career".

And it has done the same for Jason.

Aside from speeches at school and the occasional put-on-the-spot moment at work, he had never done public speaking.

The idea of talking in front of people had always been a fear of Jason's, and it still is, but he now feels confident to do so, and the sick-in-the-stomach feeling before speaking has lessened.

Initially, he started with an ice breaker speaking about himself to the group, and "table topics" at each session when feedback is provided have also helped him.

"The trepidation and the fear slowly goes away because you now have confidence that you have something to stay.

"It has made a marked change in my life."

After nailing the presentations at work, he is being asked to take on more speaking opportunities, and he is now embracing these opportunities.

"And even just speaking with people, like this conversation, [it has helped] being able to speak a bit more confidently and have the faith that what you're about to say isn't completely broken."

Jason recommends Toastmasters to anyone, and hopes more young people will join and gain the self-confidence.



The Details

What: Hastings Toastmasters is holding a demonstration meeting to give people a glimpse into what they do

When: Thursday, May 6, 7.25pm to 9.30pm

Where: The Salvation Army Meeting Room, Warren St North, Hastings