Cyclone Gabrielle has undoubtedly been horrendous for many in Hawke’s Bay, with a long recovery ahead of us. Unfortunately, flooding can bring a number of health risks even after the water levels have dropped.

Here’s a summary of the health advice that is being circulated:

Gastro

Prevent dehydration by drinking rehydration solutions and consider loperamide to stop diarrhoea in adults. Vomiting or diarrhoea should only last a few days, so see your doctor if symptoms go for longer or get worse. Be especially cautious with babies under 12 months old, checking for dry mouth, reduced skin elasticity, sunken eyes or little urination. Babies need to see a doctor if vomiting for more than three hours or diarrhoea for 24 hours. Try to prevent spread by washing and drying your hands thoroughly and often. More information at https://ahuriripharmacy.co.nz/pages/preventing-illness-following-flooding.

Skin infections

Scrapes, blisters and injuries while working in floodwater and sludge open the skin to infections which can lead to serious illness like tetanus. Cover up and wear sturdy boots to prevent damage and treat wounds immediately. Wash cuts and puncture wounds with clean water and apply a clean bandage. If you notice signs of an infection (redness around the area, prolonged healing, pus) or you are not up to date with your tetanus vaccinations, call your doctor.

Covid-19

Infection rates have risen so it is important to test if you develop cold and flu symptoms. If you are positive, you must self-isolate for seven days or call 0800422684 if you need a safe space. Masks and regular hand washing are still recommended, and up-to-date information can be found at https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/hawkes-bay/.

Mental health

It is absolutely okay to feel overwhelmed, anxious, stressed and down. There are many avenues to help get through this time, including:

· Mental health and wellbeing support – text or phone 1737 anytime

· Tihei Mauri Ora Response Centre – phone 0800 211 024

· Your doctor, healthcare provider or support person

· Healthline – phone 0800 611 116

· Disability helpline – phone 0800 111 213 or text 8988

· Or for urgent cases, phone 0800 112 334

Or read more at https://www.health.govt.nz/your-health/healthy-living/emergency-management/managing-stress-emergency. Let’s get through this together.

