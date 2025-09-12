Advertisement
Time - the one thing no one can buy: Nick Stewart

Opinion by
Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

If your core beliefs about money were formed during times of financial stress, they may no longer serve you, writes Nick Stewart.

Nick Stewart is a financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group

You can have $3 million in the bank and still feel poor.

I’ve seen it more times than I can count. Successful professionals sitting across from me, their financial statements telling one story whilst their faces tell another. On

