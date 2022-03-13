Maddisyn Jeffares new Multimedia journalist for the Hastings Leader community page. Photo / Supplied

The Hastings Leader is making changes to create a more connected community paper.

What better way to make a fresh start than with a new reporter? There is no better time to introduce myself than now.

Kia ora koutou katoa, my name is Maddisyn Jeffares. I'm 21, born and raised in Hawke's Bay. After spending three years at university in Christchurch, I have returned home and am excited to be reporting for the Hastings Leader.

Enough about me, let's talk about the changes.

More than 23,000 Hastings households and businesses receive the Hastings Leader every Wednesday.

While the papers get distributed to Haumoana, Hastings, Te Awanga, Clive, Havelock North, and more to come, it is also accessible to everyone through a solid social media presence.

Our avid readers will have noticed that you'll have noticed a slight change to our front page over the next week.

The new look is part of changes made across the NZME Community Publication Network.

Hastings Leader will still bring you a local newspaper that continues to be an informative and exciting read and helps us better support local businesses in reaching local readers.

We have seen that more people are reading community newspapers, with its recently announced NZME titles saw a 9 per cent growth in readership compared with the same period last year.

The newly formed Community Publication Network comprises 16 local newspapers that all play a critical role in keeping Kiwis connected.

Community papers are also excellent for people to know in their communities because we cover local issues, news, opportunities, achievements, heroes, events, businesses, and more.

The "H" in our masthead represents our role as part of New Zealand's Herald, the country's most powerful news brand. But don't worry, we're still a local paper brought to you by proudly local people, telling local stories.

Keep an eye out for more changes and improvements over the next few months; follow the Hastings Leader Facebook page to keep the most up to date.

https://www.facebook.com/Hastings-Leader-372874392787402

If there is a community-based story you feel we should cover or that our readers would want to know more about, you can contact on:

Email: maddisyn.jeffares@nzme.co.nz

Phone: 0272266983